Voting for Barrie municipal election online or by phone

For the first time, the City of Barrie will not have in-person voting for the upcoming city-wide municipal election.

“It’s just a transition that a lot of municipalities are moving towards," said Wendy Cooke, Barrie City Clerk. “It’s definitely more convenient to voters because they can vote 24/7. They can vote from the convenience of their own home. They can vote while they’re at work.”

Each letter will contain an individual voter pin number and instructions for voting either online or by phone.

In 2020 the city tested the "vote from home" system for the ward 3 byelection.

“It was very successful in 2020. We actually had a little bit higher average voter turnout than we’ve had in previous byelections," said Cooke.

Residents who have yet to receive a letter by Oct. 11 can call (705) 728-8683 or send an email to be.counted@barrie.ca.

According to the city, electors can attend a voting assistance centre to help with the process and cast their ballot.

Voting assistance centres will be set up in each ward at the following location:

Ward 1

Parkview Centre for Seniors

189 Blake Street

Ward 2

City Hall

70 Collier Street

Ward 3

East Bayfield Community Centre

80 Livingstone Street East

Ward 4

Dorian Parker Community Centre

227 Sunnidale Road

Ward 5

Lampman Lane Community Centre

59 Lampman Lane

Ward 6

Covenant Christian Reformed Church

101 Ardagh Road

Ward 7

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue

Ward 8

Allandale Recreation Centre

190 Bayview Avenue

Ward 9

Painswick Branch- Barrie Public Library

48 Dean Avenue

Ward 10

Surface Water Treatment Plant

20 Royal Parkside Drive

The centres will be open Thurs. Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sat. Oct. 22, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Mon. Oct. 24. From 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voting will take place from Oct. 14 to 24.