Vigil for fallen officers pulls community together

Gathering in grief, a community stand side-by-side as the images of fallen officers constable Morgan Russel and constable Devon Northrup overlook the room.

In the crowd, neighbours, friends and loved ones of first responders take in the silence after a night of chaos had ended in tragedy.

"It's just so heartbreaking. It's been such a heaviness all day today," said Kim Robbins

Among the crowd is Kim Robbins, whose son is an officer himself. It's a pain, she says, is mother's greatest fear.

"That could be your son, and that could be your husband, and that could be your father who is going out there – you just don't know," said Robbins

"It's a profoundly sad day, and I think it serves as a reminder of the inherent risk police officers - not just in our community but across the country face - each and every day," Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard said.

And while thousands in the community are now shaken by an act of violence that has forever changed the fabric of their town they call home. Robbins says it is also a time to support those that risk their lives everyday.

"Innisfil – 100 per cent will rally together. They have always been strong, they've always been there for each other, and I think we really need to reach out to our neighbours," she said.

It's that same sense of aid that brought Innisfil resident George Garcia to tonight's vigil. A mental health worker, he came alone, willing to help and lend a hand to anyone who might need support.

"We have to start with us trying to help one another because if you don't have this community, what else do you have?" Garcia said.

This memorial will be one of several that will come in the next few weeks as the community prepares to lay not one but two officers to rest.