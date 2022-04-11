Victim's mother appeals for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach in January.
"We know someone is out there who has information about Elnaz's whereabouts," said OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham. "We want to hear from you. We need to hear from you."
Hajtamiri's mother, Fariba Hajtamiri, gave a desperate plea for anyone with information to come forward in a pre-recorded video translated through subtitles by the OPP.
"We desperately need your help," she said. "I beg you as a mother to guide us and tell us anything you know.
Please, I beg of you, help us. We are living a desperate life. Please help us find Elnaz."
Police say her family believes Hajtamiri is alive and being held against her will.
To date, no one has been arrested in connection with the abduction.
Graham noted there had also been no ransom demands.
"There has been no information to provide either a motive or a rationale for these crimes."
The OPP case manager with the Criminal Investigation Branch urged the public to check their properties and neighbourhoods for any clues that could help in the investigation.
"The OPP and members of Elnaz's family have had one goal since the abduction occurred; to find Elnaz and bring her home safely. We hope that anyone with any information will do the right thing. Come forward to police and help bring resolution to Elnaz's family," Graham concluded.
THE ABDUCTION
Hajtamiri, 37, was forcibly taken from a family member's home in Wasaga Beach on the evening of Jan. 12 by three men posing as cops.
The suspects dragged her barefoot through the snow to a white SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2022 Lexus RX, which fled the scene.
It has since been confirmed that Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, had been the victim of a brutal assault in a Richmond Hill parking garage that left her with a head wound needing 40 stitches just weeks before the abduction.
The two suspects involved in the assault have not been arrested.
"OPP investigators believe the same individuals are either involved in Elnaz's abduction or can identify those who are responsible," a police release issued Tuesday stated.
Nine days after she went missing, Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, was arrested and charged with criminal harassment.
The defence lawyer for Lilo, Philippe Grenier, told CTV News his client is expected to be back in court on April 26.
Elnaz Hajtamiri stands roughly five feet three inches tall. She has a slim build and had shoulder-length black hair before it was cut to a shorter length before the abduction.
Police say Hajtamiri emigrated from Iran to Canada less than four years ago.
They encourage anyone with information regarding Elnaz Hajtamiri's whereabouts to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Vancouver's mayor says his decision to triple the city's tax on homeowners who leave their property sitting empty did translate to a decline in vacancies last year.