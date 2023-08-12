Vandals destroy bathroom at cottage country park

Muskoka Lakes Township is cleaning up after a bathroom at a park was vandalized.

Muskoka Lakes Township posted a video on social media showing the damage inside Hanna Park's men's washroom on Saturday.

According to the township, the toilet was damaged and a sign was placed inside the bowl, along with damage to the sink area and broken bottles on the ground.

Police have been notified and are investigating.

The washrooms at the park are expected to remain closed over the weekend.