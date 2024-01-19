BARRIE
    • Up to 20cm of heavy snowfall expected to make for tricky driving conditions

    Residents in Simcoe County can expect to see lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay beginning Friday evening.

    Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations.

    Peak snowfall rates of two to four centimetres per hour are possible and could significantly reduce visibility.

    Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County are expected to be the hardest hit areas.

    The winter storm is expected to last through to Sunday morning.

    "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the weather agency warns.

    "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and a well-charged mobile phone," the alert concludes.

