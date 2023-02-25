Ukrainian curlers give back to Canadian veterans and first responders

As so many Canadians look to give back to Ukrainians fleeing the war, some refugees in Parry Sound are returning the favour through the power of sport.

Andrii Byndych is one of the dozens of Ukrainian refugees who recently had the opportunity to take up curling.

Falling in love with the game, he and several others signed up for the 7th annual Parry Sound Curlers Care Bonspiel, which aims to raise money for the North Bay Military Family Resource Centre and Parry Sound emergency services peer support group.

"For us Ukrainian newcomers, curling is something we've only watched on TV," Byndych said. "People have been very friendly, they are very willing to help, and they are providing everything that we need. Sometimes even more than that."

The group was invited by Ray Pavlove, a Parry Sound Curling Club member and Curlers Care organizer, to try the sport.

"I wanted them to feel a part of Parry Sound; I wanted them to feel part of something that's really Canadian," Pavlove said. "To inspire communities and people in the community to mobilize around each other in a friendly competitive way for a good cause, it's a beautiful thing."

Pavlove said the money being raised would be able to go directly to the organizations it's supporting with little hassle.

For people like Colonel Richard Jolette, the 22 Wing Commander at CFB North Bay, fundraisers like these are crucial for members' mental health.

"It really is great awareness to show that we do support the troops," Jolette said. "We support the members that are working 24/7 to protect and serve Canadians."

96 curlers in total took part in the event this year.

The event has raised over $80,000 since launching seven years ago.