Two weather warnings issued for Central Ontario

A winter weather wallop is expected to hit central Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued two weather warnings for today, continuing into Thursday.

This morning, temperatures are forecasted to fall rapidly, freezing puddles, slush and falling precipitation are expected to flash freeze.

This dramatic temperature change will drop the well-above normal temperatures we're experiencing to freezing in just a few hours.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Areas affected will include Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne, Dufferin County, much of Grey-Bruce counties, including Owen Sound and the Blue Mountains.

Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.

Further north, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, and Parry Sound are also under weather alert.

The national weather agency is calling for the second winter event to develop this afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 centimetres are expected to fall rapidly, with two to four centimetres forecasted per hour.

Environment Canada warns of significantly reduced visibilities, to near zero at times, due to strong northwesterly wind gusting to 80 km/h. The snow squalls are expected to be the most intense tonight.

An upgrade to a blizzard warning may be required should the strong winds persist long enough into this evening, particularly for areas near the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

To see the bus cancellation schedules, click here.

Snow squalls will weaken and shift north of the area by early Thursday evening.