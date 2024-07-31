Two tribunal hearings moved forward for Barrie police inspector

Two tribunal hearings for Insp. Valarie Gates, a high-ranking, Barrie police officer have been moved forward.

Gates made brief tribunal appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday in relation to two charges of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.

Both court appearances were adjourned until Sept., 2024 so that her lawyer can review the disclosure material.

The details surrounding the charges have not been disclosed but police have confirmed that the matters are connected.

According to a media release issued by the Barrie Police Service on Dec. 1, 2023, the first charge followed an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion, and Leadership.

The release also stated that the alleged conduct by Gates stems from "an on-duty, internal incident."

Barrie Police Deputy Chief R. Wyllie Allan made a statement to CTV News in December 2023:

"Our members are held to the highest standards of professionalism by the public and our service, and as such, we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously. A request was made to the OPP to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these allegations, ensuring a transparent and impartial process," stated Barrie Police Deputy Chief R. Wyllie Allan.

According to the service, Gates is a 26-year police veteran.

Gates is married to Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston and remains an active member of the police service.

With CTV files from Kim Phillips.