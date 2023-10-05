Two seniors prove age is just a number, and they're doing it on one ski

Two seniors try to get out water-skiing in Wasaga Beach as much as possible, and they have, with Thursday marking the pair's 100th ski of the year.

Don Gallinger, 73, and Douglas Burton, 66, have been water-skiing along Wasaga Beach for over 20 years.

Each year, they try to get out as much as possible, with Thursday marking the duo's 100th rip along the water in 2023.

Don Gallinger, 73, and Douglas Burton, 66, hit the water in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

The pair say they have been water-skiing since they were eight years old.

"Learned up on Lake Rosseau," Gallinger said.

Douglas Burton, 66, water-skis in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

Gallinger, a former real estate agent in Collingwood, and Burton, a computer studies professor at Georgian College, say they take to the slopes when the weather turns colder.

The men said they feel blessed to live in an area where they can stay on skis year-round.