Two people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil

Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil early Saturday morning.

According to Paramedics, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Young Street between Innisfil Beach Road and 9th line.

Two women in their 30s were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, and a third individual was assessed on scene.

Police have not provided information on what may have caused the crash; however, Young Street was closed for several hours while police investigated.