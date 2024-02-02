Two more pedestrians struck on Barrie roads

Two more people have been seriously injured after being struck by cars in Barrie.

In just over 36 hours, the Barrie Police Service has responded to five collisions involving pedestrians.

On Thursday night, police attended two serious collisions that resulted in road closures.

The first collision was reported to police at 6:50 p.m. after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck by an eastbound motor vehicle on Wellington Street East and Peel Street.

The man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Wellington Street East was closed until approximately 10:30 p.m. to allow the traffic unit to investigate this collision safely.

The second collision occurred at 12:35 a.m. on Bayfield Street after a northbound motor vehicle struck a pedestrian, believed to have stepped out onto the road from the east side of the street, across from the Bayfield Mall.

A 31-year-old Barrie woman was brought to RVH and later transported to a Toronto area trauma centre, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Bayfield Street was closed between Coulter Street and Ferris Lane until just after 5:30 a.m. to allow the traffic unit to conduct the on-scene collision investigation.

The Barrie Police Service is again asking pedestrians to always exercise caution and cross the roads at designated locations that are meant for that specific purpose. Pedestrians are also encouraged, especially during the overnight hours and when it is dark, to wear light-coloured clothing or clothing that contains reflective qualities.

In both of these collisions, the Barrie Police Traffic Unit is appealing for witnesses and dash camera video footage that may assist police with these ongoing investigations. If you can assist, please call 705-725-7025 and ask to speak with the Traffic Unit.