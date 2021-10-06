Two Midland residents attempt to evade police by hiding in bushes

BARRIE, ONT. -

Two Midland residents face a number of charges after attempting to flee from officers by hiding in the bushes.

Huronia West OPP officers were called to the area of Highway 93 and Cassell Drive in Hillsdale late Tuesday afternoon following a traffic complaint.

Police say when the officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, it sped off.

The vehicle was found in a ditch sometime later, but police allege the occupants took off into the woods.

Police tracked down the male driver and the female passenger, who were hiding in the bushes, with help from the K9 unit.

A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was handed over to Barrie police.