Two men charged with impaired driving in 6-hour span
Two Orillia men have been arrested and charged with impaired driving within a six-hour period.
While conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in Severn Township this past Tuesday, the OPP stated that an officer conducted a traffic stop and entered an impaired driving investigation.
As a result, a 41-year-old man was charged with impaired driving (blood alcohol concentration 80 plus) and for performing a stunt.
Later that evening, officers were conducting a RIDE program in Orillia and determined that a driver was displaying signs of alcohol consumption.
A 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other offences.
Both accused parties were released on an undertaking to appear before an Orillia court later in March.
Their licences were suspended, and their vehicles were impounded.
