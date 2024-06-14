BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two drivers handed impaired driving related offences in Dufferin County

    OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.

    Police say on June 12th, just after 12:30 pm, they received a report of a driver operating a vehicle who was possibly impaired.

    The driver was located shortly after, and officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs and alcohol.

    The next day, around 10:30 pm, police received a report of a motor vehicle collision.

    The investigation led officers to determine the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

    Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News