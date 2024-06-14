Two drivers handed impaired driving related offences in Dufferin County

Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.

Police say on June 12th, just after 12:30 pm, they received a report of a driver operating a vehicle who was possibly impaired.

The driver was located shortly after, and officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs and alcohol.

The next day, around 10:30 pm, police received a report of a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation led officers to determine the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville.