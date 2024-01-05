BARRIE
Barrie

    • Truck 't-bones' car in Oro-Medonte

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

    A serious crash has left one person in hospital.

    Emergency personnel and police responded to a crash between a commercial truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday at 5:48 p.m. on Old Barrie Road and Line 4 in Oro-Medonte.

    Police say the truck t-boned the car.

    Passersby helped the drivers until Simcoe County paramedics arrived on the scene.

    Firefighters extricated one driver, who was not able to exit their vehicle. The driver was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

