Train track trestle bridge catches fire in Utopia

A train trestle spanning the Nottawasaga River caught fire Tuesday night.

The train track fire on the CP line occurred at the 25th Sideroad and Line 6 near Utopia.

"A section started the fire on the north side approximately 25-30 feet burning 21 trusses and twisting the rails," said Deputy Fire Chief Gary McNamara with the Essa Fire Department.

McNamara said the train-track fire kick-started a grass fire beside and under the bridge in an area approximately 100 feet by 100 feet in size.

Damage is estimated to be in the area of $50,000.

At this point, McNamara said trains are prevented from crossing the bridge until engineers have inspected and repaired the damages.

There were no injuries, and it's not considered to be a suspicious fire, he said.

As yet, the cause is undetermined.