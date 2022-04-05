Traffic stop in Owen Sound leads to discovery of weapons and drugs

Several firearms and thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized by Owen Sound police during an investigation.

According to the police service, officers arrested an Owen Sound man during a traffic stop on Friday.

The Owen Sound Police Service says it then executed a search warrant at a local residence where they arrested three other men and seized 150 grams of Fentanyl, 159 grams of Methamphetamine, 69 grams of Cocaine, and 31 Hydromorphone pills.

Police also say they found a bolt action rifle, an assortment of imitation firearms and BB guns, and approximately $2,500 worth of stolen tools and property.

The total street value of the seized drugs is approximately $68,000, and the Fentanyl represents over 1,500 potential lethal doses of the drug, according to the police report.

Police say four men were charged with several offences, including Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Possession of property obtained by crime, and Unauthorized Possession of a firearm.

All four were held for a bail hearing at the Owen Sound Police Service.

In addition, police say the residence is located near a daycare, and due to the activity and foot traffic at the home, it received many complaints.