Tractor-trailer rollover in Clearview Township sends one to hospital

One person was hospitalized following a tractor-trailer rollover in Clearview Township Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police say the big rig rolled into a ditch on County Road 91 west of County Road 124 in Duntroon.

Police closed the area between Concession 10 Nottawasaga and County Road 124 for roughly eight hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is no word on the driver's injuries or if any charges will be laid.