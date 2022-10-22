Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Highway 11 near Gravenhurst

Police said the vehicle rolled over in the southbound lanes of Highway 11, just south of the Bethune Drive exit (supplied). Police said the vehicle rolled over in the southbound lanes of Highway 11, just south of the Bethune Drive exit (supplied).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver