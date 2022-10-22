Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Highway 11 near Gravenhurst

A tractor-trailer rollover near Gravenhurst has closed a section of Highway 11.

OPP responded to the rollover at around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a transport truck collision. Police said the vehicle rolled over in the southbound lanes of Highway 11, just south of the Bethune Drive exit.

The truck was hauling a large load of lumber, which spilled onto the roadway and shoulder.

Police closed down the highway for the cleanup of the wood.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.