Town's Stanley Cup viewing party cancelled due to weather

A Stanley Cup viewing party scheduled for Thursday evening has been cancelled due to some dicey weather in the forecast.

The Town of Newmarket cancelled the Game 3 party after Environment Canada issued an alert, noting favourable conditions for severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon and evening.

The Town suggested residents remain home to cheer on their hometown hero, Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid.

"Whether we're in person or together in spirit, Newmarket is cheering for Connor and the Oilers tonight," stated Mayor John Taylor. "Please stay home and stay safe tonight, and then let's come back Saturday bigger and louder."

The Town will host an outdoor parking lot viewing party on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ray Twinney Recreation Complex on Eagle Street West.

"Put on your blue and orange, and let's cheer Newmarket," the mayor finished.