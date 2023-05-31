Town of Shelburne installs Pride crosswalk

A Pride crosswalk has been added to the downtown in Shelburne, Ont.

On Tuesday, the Town of Shelburne painted the crosswalk in front of Town Hall and across from Jack Downing Park.

The installation coincides with Pride month, which is June.

"The Pride crosswalk is part of our commitment to celebrating the diversity of our community," the town said in a media release Tuesday.

Town council approved the crosswalk at its meeting on Monday.

On Thursday, the Town celebrates Pride month with a flag-raising and ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at noon at Jack Downing Park and Town Hall.