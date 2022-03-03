Toronto man sentenced for dumping friend's body 'like unwanted garbage'

A Toronto man who pleaded guilty to dumping the body of an alleged accomplice in what police called "a home invasion gone wrong" in Clearview Township in 2020 was sentenced to nine months behind bars Thursday.

According to authorities, Marvin Lattif, 35, was one of four Toronto men who broke into a Collingwood Clearview Townline home two years ago on March 2.

Police reported that the homeowner and 36-year-old Rohan Rose were shot during the incident.

They said Lattif and two other men drove Rose back to Toronto, where surveillance video captured two men ditching a body on the side of the road near the Humber River Hospital.

Police later found the body in a snowbank and arrested Lattif six months later.

The homeowner survived the attack.

As part of the plea, the Crown said it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt what role Lattif had in the shootout.

Latiff's lawyer, Richard Fedorowicz, said the Rose family had forgiven his client.

Lattif told the court last month he considered Rose a brother.

"The most important thing from his standpoint is Mr. Rose's wife and children, and that is his heart goes out to them," Fedorowicz added.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Michelle Fuerst called Lattif's actions callous and morally reprehensible for tossing the body of his friend like unwanted garbage.

Meanwhile, another Toronto man, charged alongside Lattif, pleaded guilty to indignity to a body. He will be sentenced in April.