BARRIE, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Toronto man died following a skydiving incident in Innisfil, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

According to South Simcoe Police, the skydiving club plane took off with four people on board. They say all four jumped from the plane as planned.

Police say the Toronto man was separated from the group during the dive.

Shortly after, the skydiver was reported missing and the search began in nearby farmer's fields.

Innisfil Fire Deputy Chief Brent Black told CTV Barrie the victim was found a short time later in a field at the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad.

Police have notified his family but are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

Officers are working with the Coroner's Office to determine the cause of the deadly incident.