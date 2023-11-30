BARRIE
Barrie

    • Toronto-area man charged in Tay Township sexual assault investigation

    Provincial police have laid multiple charges against a Toronto-area man in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Tay Township.

    According to police the complaint was first filed in September. An investigation led OPP to arrest a man at a Vaughan residence on Wednesday.

    The 24-year-old man was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges including luring a person under 16, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

    The man is also facing weapons-related and sexual interference charges.

    The suspect was held in custody. An initial court date has not yet been set.

