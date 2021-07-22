BARRIE, ONT. -- The clean-up continues in a south-end Barrie neighbourhood one week after an EF-2 tornado left a trail of destruction.

As the neighbourhood works its way towards a semblance of normalcy, the city is conducting its first recycling pick-up for residents in the affected tornado neighbourhoods Thursday.

The City of Barrie says the curbside collection contractor will assist in picking up bagged garbage that meets weight criteria at the curb.

Monday and Tuesday, a contractor will be in the area for tree chipping. Residents are asked to bring tree debris to their curbs by 7 a.m.

Large plastic bins for non-tree tornado debris will remain at the park along Coronation Parkway until Monday.

Four days after the tornado, the city had all public streets, sidewalks, boulevards, and parks cleared.

The city says over 100 tonnes of tornado debris have been disposed of at the Barrie Landfill.

Fees at the city landfill are being waved until Friday to allow residents to dispose of any storm debris.

The city's information trailer will remain near Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School until Friday.

Residents with questions can use the city's tornado assistance phone number or email address.