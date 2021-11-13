Tiny Township firefighters make significant headway with Movember fundraising

BARRIE, ONT. -

Some of Tiny Township's bravest citizens are doing their part to give back to a worldwide fundraising initiative.

On Saturday, members from the Tiny Township Fire Department were at the Hyundai in Midland holding a boot drive fundraiser for their 'Movember' goals.

The global initiative works towards raising funds and awareness for men's health, particularly mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

"As a fire department, we like to support it because we deal with a lot of PTSD-related roles, and we work with a lot of products that could introduce us to cancer," says Samantha Barnett, the department's team captain for the Movember fundraisers. "As a female, I'm supported by these guys all the time. They have my back no matter what, so me doing this is just my way of showing them how much I care about them."

Saturday's boot drive is just one of many the team is holding throughout the month, with a goal of raising $30,000. Similar initiatives are happening at fire departments across the country.

"It's nice to see the competitiveness, and it's nice to see that we're all going together for the same goal," Barnett says.

They've currently raised approximately half of their overall goal, with $1,750 of that coming from Saturday's fundraiser alone.

If you want to help, you can donate online or by visiting their upcoming fundraisers:

· Great Canadian Superstore in Midland on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Midland Walmart on Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.