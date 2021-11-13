Tiny Township firefighters make significant headway with Movember fundraising

Tiny Township firefighters were out for a boot drive fundraiser Saturday morning, raising nearly $2000 for their Movember fundraising initiatives (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie)

