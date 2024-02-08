BARRIE
Barrie

    • Thursday morning Barrie fire under investigation

    Fire crews investigate a fire on Fox Run Road in Barrie, Ont. on Thu Feb 8, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang) Fire crews investigate a fire on Fox Run Road in Barrie, Ont. on Thu Feb 8, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    A Thursday morning fire in Barrie is under investigation.

    Fire crews responded to a call at around 7 AM about a blaze on a Fox Run Road home, which was believed to have started in the basement.

    Everyone evacuated safely. Four trucks were on the scene as crews rescued a dog and a cat inside the home. They were taken to a local vet as a precaution.

    Crews remained on the scene to investigate the incident. The fire's exact origin and damage cost are to be determined.

