Thursday morning Barrie fire under investigation

A Thursday morning fire in Barrie is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to a call at around 7 AM about a blaze on a Fox Run Road home, which was believed to have started in the basement.

Everyone evacuated safely. Four trucks were on the scene as crews rescued a dog and a cat inside the home. They were taken to a local vet as a precaution.

Crews remained on the scene to investigate the incident. The fire's exact origin and damage cost are to be determined.