Three boys accused of breaking into Barrie ambulance bay

The ambulance bay on Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont., was allegedly broken into on Tues., Sept. 27, 2022 (OPP) The ambulance bay on Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont., was allegedly broken into on Tues., Sept. 27, 2022 (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver