Featured
Thousands were left in the dark after transformer fire
Crews work to repair damage done to a transformer in Essa Township after a fire on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 (Craig Momney/CTV News)
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 4:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 7:35PM EDT
A transformer fire in Essa Township this morning left thousands of people in the dark.
Crews extinguished the fire at Hydro One's Utopia distribution centre near County Road 90 and Line 5.
At its peak, more than 4,000 customers were without power.