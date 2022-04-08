This Ontario township is launching a 4-day work week pilot project

Springwater -

The Township of Springwater is launching a new pilot program to improve the work-life balance of its employees.

Springwater council voted Wednesday unanimously to bring in a four-day work week for a five-month trial period beginning April 25. Municipal office hours are being extended to make up for the lost day.

Township staff will work longer days from either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday, ensuring there are 35-40 hours in the work week.

Springwater is joining a growing list of other Ontario communities implementing a four-day work week.

"In staff's outreach to these communities, they have learned of numerous benefits to the four-day work week, from enhanced staff retention and attraction to improved employee morale, increased productivity, and a reduction in absenteeism," the Township wrote in a press release Friday.

The pilot program is a part of its Flexible Work Arrangement Policy for the Township.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a real trigger for rethinking the world of work," said Jeff Schmidt, Township CAO.

"We've been listening to our employees over the past year and have heard how they want and need more flexibility to take better care of their mental health.

"Our goal with this trial is to further establish a culture where we celebrate balance with increased flexibility and trust, resulting in happier and more productive employees."

The Township Administration Centre will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday during this trial period.