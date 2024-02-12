Thieves caught on camera stealing truck from Barrie driveway as police investigate rash of vehicle thefts

Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.

The first involved the theft and subsequent recovery of a 2009 Ford Cargo van early Friday morning before the owner realized it had been stolen.

According to police, officers from York Region contacted the vehicle owner to notify him his vehicle had been found at a roadside rest area along Highway 400.

"It was stolen sometime after 1 a.m. from his Cumberland Street driveway," Barrie police stated in a Monday release.

Police said the van needed a boost at the highway road stop, and a Good Samaritan offered to help, only to have his van stolen in the process.

Shortly afterward, another vehicle theft happened at a Cumming Drive residence, where an orange 2022 Ram TRX pickup truck was taken by thieves wearing balaclavas.

Despite having a steering wheel locking device and keys secured in a Faraday box, security footage showed the culprits approaching the house and driving off with the truck less than 10 minutes later.

Police said the truck had personalized veteran licence plates VCMC, and believe the thieves smashed a window to gain entry based on the broken glass on the driveway.

Another vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Wildwood Trail home, but police said they have yet to receive further details.

Adding to the tally, police said that a grey 2018 Ford Escape with the licence CLCR940 had been taken from a driveway on Patricia Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

"The owner was in possession of both sets of issued keys," the service noted.

The Barrie Police Service said it hoped that providing residents with details of vehicle thefts would help raise awareness about the "organized crime activity that is occurring nearby or in their neighbourhood."