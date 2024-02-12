BARRIE
Barrie

    • Thieves caught on camera stealing truck from Barrie driveway as police investigate rash of vehicle thefts

    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.

    The first involved the theft and subsequent recovery of a 2009 Ford Cargo van early Friday morning before the owner realized it had been stolen.

    According to police, officers from York Region contacted the vehicle owner to notify him his vehicle had been found at a roadside rest area along Highway 400.

    "It was stolen sometime after 1 a.m. from his Cumberland Street driveway," Barrie police stated in a Monday release.

    Police said the van needed a boost at the highway road stop, and a Good Samaritan offered to help, only to have his van stolen in the process.

    Shortly afterward, another vehicle theft happened at a Cumming Drive residence, where an orange 2022 Ram TRX pickup truck was taken by thieves wearing balaclavas.

    Despite having a steering wheel locking device and keys secured in a Faraday box, security footage showed the culprits approaching the house and driving off with the truck less than 10 minutes later.

    Police said the truck had personalized veteran licence plates VCMC, and believe the thieves smashed a window to gain entry based on the broken glass on the driveway.

    Another vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Wildwood Trail home, but police said they have yet to receive further details.

    Adding to the tally, police said that a grey 2018 Ford Escape with the licence CLCR940 had been taken from a driveway on Patricia Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

    "The owner was in possession of both sets of issued keys," the service noted.

    The Barrie Police Service said it hoped that providing residents with details of vehicle thefts would help raise awareness about the "organized crime activity that is occurring nearby or in their neighbourhood."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News