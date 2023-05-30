Thick black smoke seen after house fire in Barrie

A fire at a house on Berczy Street in Barrie on Tues. May 30, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) A fire at a house on Berczy Street in Barrie on Tues. May 30, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver