Teens face criminal charge for firing toy gun at pedestrian

Three teens were arrested after police say they shot a toy gun at an individual.

Provincial police say the incident happened early last week around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Valleywood Boulevard and Snelcrest Drive in Caledon.

Police say the three teenagers fired an Orbeez BB gun at the victim.

The incident prompted police to issue a warning to the public about "an alarming TikTok challenge called the Orbeez Challenge."

They say it encourages users to buy the Orbeez soft gels or water balls and fire them at innocent victims.

Police warn that anything used to cause injury, death or to threaten or intimidate a person is a criminal offence.

"If you are caught, you will face criminal charges," OPP states in a release.

Police say they located and arrested the teens and seized two toy firearms.

All three accused, from Caledon and Brampton, were charged with assault with a weapon.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to their ages.

The victim was not injured.