Featured
Tay Township man charged in 'property-related incident'
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 12:03PM EDT
A Tay Township man is facing a weapons-related charge following a "property-related incident" in Victoria Harbour on Thursday morning.
Officers say they seized a gun and ammunition from a William Street residence.
A 36-year-old Tay Township man is charged with careless storage of a firearm.
He was released with a future court date.