BARRIE
Barrie

    • Swerving driver busted on impaired driving charges

    A breathalyzer test in this file image. A breathalyzer test in this file image.
    Share

    A driver unable to maintain his lane was stopped by police.

    Shortly after midnight on Thursday, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser spotted a driver near Highway 11 in Orillia who exhibited signs of an inability to drive in a straight line.

    Police pulled over the 40-year-old Orillia driver and arrested him on charges of impairment by alcohol and drugs.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer to the charges in September.

    As a result of these charges, his driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

    If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News