Swerving driver busted on impaired driving charges

A driver unable to maintain his lane was stopped by police.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser spotted a driver near Highway 11 in Orillia who exhibited signs of an inability to drive in a straight line.

Police pulled over the 40-year-old Orillia driver and arrested him on charges of impairment by alcohol and drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer to the charges in September.

As a result of these charges, his driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).