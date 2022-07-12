Suspicious food truck fire under investigation in Barrie

Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a hotdog stand in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Barrie.

Officials say the fire started overnight on Monday at the Jonesy's Jr. food stand near the storefront on Mapleview Drive West.

Crews arrived around 2:30 a.m. and quickly put out the flames.

Police and investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are looking into the cause of the fire, which is considered suspicious.

Officers canvassed the area for surveillance video and found an image of a man riding a bike east on Mapleview Drive West just before the fire broke out.

Police say the suspect may have been injured or possibly burned as a result of the arson.

The suspect is a white man with either dark hair or a dark hat. He was wearing dark clothing and a backpack.

Police release an image of a man wanted in connection with a food truck fire in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., July 11, 2022. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

"Although the pictures are not clear, it is possible that someone travelling in the area at that time may have seen the suspect or even captured him on dash camera video," police stated in a release.

They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Sgt. Castonguay at 705-725-7025 ext. 2953 or Det. Const. Beard at 705-725-7025 ext. 2582.

This is the second time the food truck in the city's south end has been set ablaze.

In September 2018, a fire caused $25,000 in damages and forced the stand to close for weeks.

No one was arrested.