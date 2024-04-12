BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspects break into Barrie home and vandalize interior

    Police are investigating a break-in at a northeast neighbourhood in Barrie where the suspect(s) vandalized the home.

    Officers were called to the residence on College Crescent around 9 p.m. Thursday because of a loud alarm and flashing lights coming from the house.

    Police found the patio door at the back of the house broken and the walls inside the home spray painted.

    "A fire extinguisher had also been discharged throughout the main and basement floor levels of the house," Barrie police stated in a release.

    Officers searched the area but didn't find any suspects.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area of College Crescent this week to contact the investigating officer at 705-725-7025, extension 2573.

