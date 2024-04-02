Suspect wanted in relation to an alleged bank card theft

Police are requesting public assistance to identify a suspect in relation to an alleged bank card theft.

On March 21, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified that a stolen bank card had been used to make fraudulent purchases.

Police spoke with a woman who believed her wallet was stolen sometime on March 20.

Officers discovered that the stolen bank card had been used at a business in Meaford on the same day it went missing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.