York Regional Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Aurora.

Investigators say a man walked into the store in the area of Yonge Street and Cousins Drive on Wednesday at 2:15 a.m. with a knife. According to police, he demanded cash and cigars and then ran from the store.

The employee was not injured during the alleged robbery.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall. His face was covered with a gold-coloured mask. He was wearing a black hoodie, brown boots, and black gloves.

Police remind business owners that having updated video surveillance helps to identify suspects in these cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.