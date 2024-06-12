Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri assault case granted bail

One of the men accused in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has been granted bail.

Jaspreet Singh, 25, appeared in the Newmarket virtual courtroom with his lawyer, Andrew McKay, where preliminary hearing dates for next April were put on the record.

CTV News has learned Singh was granted bail to a surety in mid-April. He is one of several men charged in connection with the alleged frying pan attack and failed abduction of Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill weeks before she disappeared.

Elnaz Hajtamiri suffered a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches after an assault in a parking garage in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Hajtamiri family member)

Singh was previously denied bail in June last year. He was taken into custody after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest along with co-accused Sukhpreet Singh, who, according to police, remains on the run.

Singh, who is originally from B.C., is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and aggravated assault in the alleged attack on Hajtamiri in December of 2021.

Elnaz Hajtamiri went missing on January 12, 2022, around 8 p.m. when police say three men posing as police officers forcibly removed her from a Wasaga Beach home where she’d gone into hiding with loved ones.

Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is one of about a dozen people charged in the case of her disappearance and failed kidnapping. Police allege Lilo is the common thread between the Richmond Hill attack and the Wasaga Beach abduction.