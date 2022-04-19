Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report

A police pursuit from Muskoka to Oro-Medonte ended with one man in custody and another dead following a rollover in a police cruiser.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to reports of a break-in at a Port Sydney business near South Mary Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to find two men fleeing the scene.

Staff at the Freshmart off Highway 11 say two men broke into the store, taking an estimated $30,000 worth of cigarettes and a safe.

The staff alleges the pair left in a stolen black truck.

Police say officers deployed a spike belt to stop the suspect vehicle at 7 Line North and Sideroad 15/16 West in Oro-Medonte.

"The individuals then fled on foot, and a second vehicle was stolen," OPP stated in a release.

The OPP says officers stopped that vehicle and arrested one suspect.

"But the other entered a police vehicle and drove away," reports the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Police say the suspect was then involved in a single-vehicle crash, rolling the police vehicle.

Paramedics tell CTV News they responded to the crash around 6 a.m. and rushed the accused to an Orillia hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has since invoked its mandate, rendering the OPP unable to provide further information.

The agency urges anyone who witnesses the rollover of a police cruiser in Oro Station to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.