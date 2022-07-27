Suspect caught on camera in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston

Police hope to identify a suspect captured on camera defacing a garage in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP is investigating after several businesses in Alliston were targeted by a vandal(s) in May.

Along with multiple businesses, a parked van, two planter boxes and town walls display graffiti with similar markings.

Provincial police are investigating mischief in Alliston, Ont., in May 2022. (Supplied)

Police would like to speak with anyone who recognizes the individual caught on camera.

They ask anyone with information or witnesses to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.