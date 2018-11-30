

Barrie Police have made an arrest in the case of a violent sexual assault that happened near a Barrie high school earlier in the month.

Detectives arrested and charged a 39-year-old Barrie man with sexual interference, sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm onThursday.

Police say after releasing a composite sketch of the suspect a second victim came forward to report another incident that allegedly occurred in the afternoon of October 2 in the area of Ardaugh Road and Eaglestone Lane.

The first incident allegedly happened in a wooded area near Bear Creek High School on November 9 around 3 p.m. The victim in that case was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Friday morning and was remanded into custody.

A court-imposed publication ban has been implemented in this case.