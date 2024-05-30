Stroud hosts vibrant Holi festival

Stroud's Indian festival of Holi promises to be loud, vibrant, and possibly the largest ever held in Simcoe County.

Holi Rangotsav 2024 is a family-friendly event featuring a dedicated Kid Zone, live band performances, captivating dance shows, a dynamic DJ, and the traditional throwing of colours and joyous dancing that Holi is known for.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Holi Rangotsav 2024 to Innisfil," said Lokanath (Loki) Swain, President of the Innisfil Indian Association.

In addition to celebrating the spirit of Holi, the event serves a noble cause.

The Innisfil Indian Association is raising funds for the RVH Keep Life Wild Campaign, which aims to support the construction of a community hospital in Innisfil. This initiative is crucial for enhancing local healthcare services and ensuring the well-being of residents.

"This festival is not only a celebration of cultural heritage and unity but also an opportunity to contribute to a vital community cause. We invite everyone to join us for a day of joy, music, dance, and colour while supporting the development of our local hospital," Swain said.

The Innisfil Indian Association welcomes families, friends, and community members to participate in this unique and lively celebration at the Stroud Arena, Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.