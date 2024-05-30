BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stroud hosts vibrant Holi festival

    Faces of a couple are smeared with colored powder as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Faces of a couple are smeared with colored powder as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
    Share

    Stroud's Indian festival of Holi promises to be loud, vibrant, and possibly the largest ever held in Simcoe County.

    Holi Rangotsav 2024 is a family-friendly event featuring a dedicated Kid Zone, live band performances, captivating dance shows, a dynamic DJ, and the traditional throwing of colours and joyous dancing that Holi is known for.

    "We are incredibly excited to bring Holi Rangotsav 2024 to Innisfil," said Lokanath (Loki) Swain, President of the Innisfil Indian Association.

    In addition to celebrating the spirit of Holi, the event serves a noble cause.

    The Innisfil Indian Association is raising funds for the RVH Keep Life Wild Campaign, which aims to support the construction of a community hospital in Innisfil. This initiative is crucial for enhancing local healthcare services and ensuring the well-being of residents.

    "This festival is not only a celebration of cultural heritage and unity but also an opportunity to contribute to a vital community cause. We invite everyone to join us for a day of joy, music, dance, and colour while supporting the development of our local hospital," Swain said.

    The Innisfil Indian Association welcomes families, friends, and community members to participate in this unique and lively celebration at the Stroud Arena, Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News