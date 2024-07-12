Stolen vehicles tracked using GPS
GPS led police to stolen Grey Highlands municipality vehicles.
Police responded to a call from the Grey Highlands municipality that three vehicles had been taken from a property in Grey Highlands Sunday.
Police determined the suspects entered the building through the main doors and found the vehicle's keys.
Each vehicle has a GPS tracking system on it and the municipality was able to track two of the vehicles to property on Story Book Park Road in Meaford.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Two men were arrested at the address, a 35-year-old South Bruce man and a 50-year-old Georgian Bluffs man. Both were charged with two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
The third stolen vehicle was tracked to Amaranth later Sunday morning.
Dufferin County police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene. However, a short time later Wellington provincial police found the missing vehicle in Hillsburgh and arrested a 39-year-old Grey Highlands woman. She was charged with flight from a police officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused parties were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.
On Tuesday, police arrested a woman who was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trespassing at night, break-and-enter, and two counts of possession of trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine and another opioid.
She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 8.
Two people remain at large.
Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information on these crimes to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Is there a solution to the rising cost of infant formula in Canada?
An Ontario mother says the increasing cost of baby formula for her seven month old is stressful. Since Samantha Krobel's child was born in November 2023, she says the cost of formula has gone up roughly $12.
Biden pushes on 'blue wall' sprint with Michigan trip as he continues to make the case for candidacy
Joe Biden remains defiant that he'll remain in the U.S. presidential race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.
2 buses carrying more than 50 people were swept into a river by a landslide in Nepal
A landslide swept two passenger buses carrying more than 50 people into a swollen river in central Nepal early Friday, while continuous rain and more landslides were making rescue efforts difficult.
Number of Ontarians without family doctor reaches 2.5 million, college says
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
The son of Asia's richest man is set to marry in the year's most extravagant wedding
Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians began arriving in India’s financial capital on Friday to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire's staggering wealth and rising clout.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
U.K. police launch manhunt after human remains found in suitcases
British police have launched a manhunt after two suitcases containing human remains were discovered on Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man who was lodged in a Rockwood Ont. police cell.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
London
-
Crews continue to tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Woman rescued from the Thames River
London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.
-
Rally held in protest of CMHA layoffs
Mental health advocates rallied to prevent job cuts at Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Thames Valley Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'They've been doing everything they can': Tecumseh manufacturing facility closing next month
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
-
Millions of dollars in government money for Transit Windsor
Major upgrades are on the horizon for Transit Windsor after the announcement of a $45.5-million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Change of command at Amherstburg police detachment
Staff Sgt. Bryan Hayes recently assumed operational and administrative command of the detachment, which provides comprehensive policing services for the town of 26,000 people.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Anger with drug use, homelessness draws crowd to Timmins event
The advocacy group Voices of Timmins staged a rally at Hollinger Park on Wednesday evening to call for action on crime, homelessness and public drug use.
-
Cage ‘unavailable’ at Vale mine Wednesday, workers not brought to surface until Thursday
A cage used to transport workers at Vale’s Creighton Mine “was unavailable” Wednesday afternoon, meaning workers had to spend the night underground.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Feds provide money for Sault housing projects
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
-
Foundation revealed as buyer of Sault YMCA building
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
-
Residential school warriors journey across the Manitoulin Swing Bridge
Traffic stopped for a short time on the iconic Manitoulin Island swing bridge Thursday morning for an event honouring residential school warriors.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Toronto
-
'Just beginning:' Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
One year into taking office as Toronto's 66th mayor, Olivia Chow's daily itineraries tell the tale of stopping by nearly every festival in the city.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Driver was going nearly triple the speed limit when he ran red light, causing deadly collision in Scarborough: SIU
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
Montreal
-
MUHC has no potable water after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities on the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
-
Gunshots fired in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood
Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired in the Griffintown neighbourhood.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices go down in N.S., remain the same for P.E.I. and N.B.
The price of gas dropped in Nova Scotia overnight, while prices in both Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick remained the same.
-
Emergency Management Office launches coordination centre amid flooding in N.S. counties
Drivers are being warned to avoid certain roads in Kings County, N.S., due to flooding Thursday evening.
-
N.S. spent $1.2. million on controversial wine subsidy program from January to March
After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province's winemakers to feel sour.
Winnipeg
-
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
-
Flin Flon on evacuation standby
Residents of a northern city are being asked to prepare emergency kits as a wildfire continues to burn nearby.
Calgary
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
Defence calls Coutts murder-conspiracy trial 'un-Canadian,' accuses RCMP of lying
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
-
Outdoor workers try to keep cool during extreme heat
With extreme heat settling in, people in Calgary are doing what they can to keep cool. However, there's little to no escape from sweltering temperatures for workers stuck outside.
Edmonton
-
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
-
Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
-
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
Regina
-
Big questions, tiny particles: Sask. researcher receives Vanier scholarship for work in physics
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
-
FNUniv annual feast honours children of residential schools
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.
-
Traffic stop in Chamberlain, Sask. sees 75 tickets issued on first day
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban as uncontained wildfires spread in the north
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Crop report shows good progress across most of Saskatchewan
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
-
'Valuable information for cyber criminals': Expert weighs in on recent cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert is weighing in on recent cyber attacks on Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL), among others.
Vancouver
-
Pit bull cross that mauled man, killed cat must be euthanized, B.C. court rules
A dog with a history of attacking animals and people – leaving one cat dead and one man with life-altering injuries – must be euthanized, a B.C. court has ruled.
-
Convenience stores push back on B.C. nicotine pouch ban
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
-
Growing number of unpaid medical bills at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
-
Convenience stores push back on B.C. nicotine pouch ban
You can get all the essentials at a Richmond convenience story run by Tam Do, but one thing you can't get is flavoured nicotine patches or pouches, which are marketed as smoking cessation products. B.C. opted to move the products fully into pharmacies earlier this year.
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.