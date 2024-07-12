Stolen vehicles tracked using GPS

GPS led police to stolen Grey Highlands municipality vehicles.

Police responded to a call from the Grey Highlands municipality that three vehicles had been taken from a property in Grey Highlands Sunday.

Police determined the suspects entered the building through the main doors and found the vehicle's keys.

Each vehicle has a GPS tracking system on it and the municipality was able to track two of the vehicles to property on Story Book Park Road in Meaford.

Two men were arrested at the address, a 35-year-old South Bruce man and a 50-year-old Georgian Bluffs man. Both were charged with two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The third stolen vehicle was tracked to Amaranth later Sunday morning.

Dufferin County police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene. However, a short time later Wellington provincial police found the missing vehicle in Hillsburgh and arrested a 39-year-old Grey Highlands woman. She was charged with flight from a police officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused parties were held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

On Tuesday, police arrested a woman who was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trespassing at night, break-and-enter, and two counts of possession of trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine and another opioid.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 8.

Two people remain at large.

Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information on these crimes to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.