Stayner retirement home residents now getting the care they need

Leaky ceilings, rotting floors, little food and bed bugs.

Disparate living conditions at Stayner's Huronia Guest Home are how residents lived during the last few weeks before a whistle-blower blew the lid off their plight.

While the County of Simcoe has no jurisdiction over the small Huronia Guest Home in Stayner, it, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team jumped into action to assist the residents once word of their predicament leaked out.

"This is a very unfortunate situation occurring at this privately managed facility, which impacts many individuals, their friends and family members. We will do everything we can to make them as comfortable as possible," said a statement from the county Thursday morning.

"Partners are meeting daily, and some agencies are providing in-home support and assessments. A detailed action plan is being implemented, and we can confirm that partners are working extremely hard on identifying short-and long-term housing situations for the remaining residents," the statement read.

Not only has the health unit, county and health team stepped up, but members of the community have donated food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, bedding, clothing and support to the residents of the guest home.

The facility is not considered a licensed care facility. In mid-2022, its owners terminated its domiciliary care funding contract with the County of Simcoe.

In recent weeks, inspectors from the county and Clearview Township have been through the home and are working with partners to address several issues.

However, the County of Simcoe said it doesn't have the legal or regulatory authority to intervene.

A spokesperson from the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, which oversees retirement homes under the retirement home act, also stated it has no authority over the site.

Ten staff members who provide 24/7 care say their pay has disappeared. Some are now battling homelessness themselves, trying to pay rent.

"We have not been paid fully since Dec. 1," said Jody Thorne, Huronia Guest Home resident manager. "We received half our pay cheque on Dec. 16, and since then, we have received nothing."

A statement from Huronia Guest Home ownership released through its lawyer said, "Huronia Guest Home is unable to continue operations due to financial constraints and inadequate funding. It is scheduled to close as soon as residents can be placed in other living arrangements."

- With files from CTV's Ian Duffy and Christian D'Avino