BARRIE
Barrie

    • Staircase fire sends Barrie residents out into the cold

    A Barrie firefighter carries burnt material out of 157 Bayfield Street after a fire Sun., Nov. 18, 2023 (Source: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) A Barrie firefighter carries burnt material out of 157 Bayfield Street after a fire Sun., Nov. 18, 2023 (Source: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    A backstairs fire was extinguished, but not before it left the four unit’s residents and business owner out in the cold.

    Barrie Fire Services were called to 157 Bayfield Street at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, said Carrie Clark, deputy chief of communications.

    “Barrie Police Service and Barrie Fire are investigating the cause of the fire,” Clark said.

    The fire impacted the electrical systems to the building, she said.

    With the fire knocked down, residents were able to visit their apartments and retrieve some items around 7:30 a.m.

    Clark said the fire knocked out the main electrical feed into the building, and although restoration crews were on the scene by 1 p.m., sourcing parts was difficult on a Sunday.

    The tenants were able to find places to stay in the interim, she said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canadian MPs are spending more on travel, the Montreal Alouettes are this year's Grey Cup champions, a new report looks at the climate impacts of the top one per cent, and former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter has died.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News