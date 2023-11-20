Staircase fire sends Barrie residents out into the cold

A backstairs fire was extinguished, but not before it left the four unit’s residents and business owner out in the cold.

Barrie Fire Services were called to 157 Bayfield Street at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, said Carrie Clark, deputy chief of communications.

“Barrie Police Service and Barrie Fire are investigating the cause of the fire,” Clark said.

The fire impacted the electrical systems to the building, she said.

With the fire knocked down, residents were able to visit their apartments and retrieve some items around 7:30 a.m.

Clark said the fire knocked out the main electrical feed into the building, and although restoration crews were on the scene by 1 p.m., sourcing parts was difficult on a Sunday.

The tenants were able to find places to stay in the interim, she said.