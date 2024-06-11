BARRIE
Barrie

    • Staffing shortage forces OB unit closure at Collingwood hospital for 2nd day

    Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in Collingwood, Ont. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE) Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in Collingwood, Ont. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE)
    A unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is closed for a second day amid staffing issues.

    On Monday, hospital officials announced its obstetrics (OB) unit would be closed until later that evening, citing nursing shortages.

    On Tuesday, the hospital declared the same struggles, noting that the OB unit would be closed again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    "While we made every effort to find replacement staff, CGMH's Obstetrical Unit is a small team with a specialized skillset, and unfortunately, we have not been able to fill [Tuesday's] day shift," stated the hospital's president and CEO, Michael Lacroix.

    In an email to CTV News, Lacroix confirmed that the Collingwood hospital is adequately staffed and that the shortage isn't related to hiring or retention issues.

    "This challenge arose due to the illness of staff members scheduled to work the day shifts," the hospital president added. "We assure our community that this is an isolated situation due to sick calls and is not indicative of a broader staffing issue."

    Patients needing medical attention are encouraged to seek care at neighbouring hospitals in Barrie, Orillia and Owen Sound.

    "Expectant families in need of immediate care during the evening/overnight hours are encouraged to proceed to CGMH, where the Obstetrics Unit will be fully operational until 7:00 a.m.," the release stated.

