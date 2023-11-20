BARRIE
Barrie

    • Springwater Township road to close temporarily this week

    Two Canadian Pacific railway cars shown in this file image. Two Canadian Pacific railway cars shown in this file image.

    Expect a detour on your way to work along Sunnidale Road this week.

    Springwater Township has advised that there is a scheduled closure on Sunnidale Road between Highway 90 and Baldwick Lane.

    The closure, from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening, has been approved for work on the road/railway crossing on Sunnidale Road.

    Detour routes will be in effect.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News