Springwater Township road to close temporarily this week
Expect a detour on your way to work along Sunnidale Road this week.
Springwater Township has advised that there is a scheduled closure on Sunnidale Road between Highway 90 and Baldwick Lane.
The closure, from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening, has been approved for work on the road/railway crossing on Sunnidale Road.
Detour routes will be in effect.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine in drink
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Feds to appeal court ruling that struck down cabinet order labelling plastics toxic
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a recent Federal Court ruling that struck down a cabinet order underlying Ottawa's ban of some single-use plastics.
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting case
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles court Monday, where he could learn whether he will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.
Ontario's missing llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three missing llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Lewis sound like to the actor.
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
Rock band Styx bring trio of shows to N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
If you’ve got too much time on your hands next spring, you might want to check out a trio of shows by the legendary rock band Styx in the Maritimes.
Classes, daycare cancelled across Montreal as public-sector workers strike
Schools across Quebec will shut their doors on Tuesday as thousands of teachers and staff strike. Two teachers' unions are striking this week: QPAT is set to strike Nov. 21 - 23, while the FAE begins an indefinite strike as of Nov. 23.
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
Police looking for three suspects in October Chinatown statue vandalism
The Ottawa Police Service is searching for three suspects who allegedly broke two statues in Chinatown on Oct. 8.
City of Hamilton employee fired after squatting in vacant city-owned unit
A City of Hamilton employee has been fired after it came to light that they were occupying a vacant city-owned housing unit for personal use, according to a recent report from Hamilton’s auditor general.
Toronto councillor fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to ward amid 'tremendous' concern from residents
A Toronto city councillor is fighting to bring mechanical leaf removal back to his ward – a luxury most of the city has gone without for decades – amid 'tremendous' concern from his constituents who say the move has made their lives more difficult.
Man sent to hospital after Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
Proposed Kitchener budget includes 3.9 per cent tax increase
The proposed hike would see the average Kitchener homeowner pay an additional $47 on the city portion of their property tax bill. Staff are also proposing a 6.3 per cent increase to water utility fees, which would work out to an additional $77 for the average household.
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.
'Be merry and shine bright': Lighting of the Lights to kick off holiday season
If you and the family are looking for something fun to do this Friday night and are eager to get into the holiday spirit, then the annual Lighting of the Lights event in Victoria Park might be just the thing.
How much did area MPs spend in the first quarter?
Locally, From April 1 to June 30, MPs spent a total of $138,468.18 on travel expenses, with Lianne Rood from Lambton-Kent-Middlesex expensing the most.
Northern Ontario police union sounds alarm about staffing crisis
The inability to recruit and retrain police in Timmins is having a big impact on the city, says the union representing police.
Ontario senior tricked to believe loved one was in car crash loses thousands to fraudster: police
Police have issued a public warning after an elderly woman in Ontario lost several thousand dollars to someone posing as a lawyer who tricked her into believing her loved one had been involved in a collision.
Sudbury releases details of $68.8M plan to move library, art gallery into city hall
After costs ballooned to more than $100 million due to global inflation, Greater Sudbury has revised a plan for a new library and art gallery, trimming $45 million in costs by moving both projects into Tom Davies Square.
SafePoint to pause services amid provincial review of CTS sites
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board has unanimously voted to pause operations at the SafePoint consumption and treatment services site after the holidays.
Concerns emerge over NextStar's plans to hire foreign workers for battery plant
Concerns are rising over plans by NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in foreign workers to help build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., that is being supported by an expected $15 billion in public funding.
Christmas decorations returned to Johnny Shotz
Good news for a Tecumseh business that is thankful for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.
Charges laid in Calgary Israel/Gaza protest at city hall
Calgary police have released the names of four people charged after a weekend protest involving both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists.
Calgary rally lobbying for bill that would exempt propane, natural gas from carbon tax for farmers
A rally planned at the offices of Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal is part of intensifying lobbying efforts to pass a private member’s bill exempting propane and natural gas used in farming operations from the carbon tax.
Sask. Premier calls MLA's prostitution charge 'disgusting and vile'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
New Misericordia emergency department opening tomorrow
The Misericordia Community Hospital's new emergency department will open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide
The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.
3 fires within 24 hours under investigation by Wetaskiwin police
Mounties in Wetaskiwin believe three suspicious fires within 24 hours could have been started by the same person or group.
2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning at the University of British Columbia.
B.C. breeder with 'belligerent' attitude towards SPCA, no remorse for suffering dogs fined $6K
A dog breeder who was “belligerent” towards the B.C. SPCA and failed to show “any remorse” for the suffering of animals in her care has been fined $6,000, according to a recent court decision.
Police trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted woman, pulled a gun at Vancouver SkyTrain station
Police in Vancouver are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm nearly three months ago.