Springwater park glows with the Magic of Lights

More than one million twinkling, colourful lights will illuminate Springwater Provincial Park starting next Friday, Nov. 18.

Magic of Lights drive-thru experience in Barrie, Ont., runs from Nov. 18, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 (Supplied)

The Magic of Lights drive-thru experience runs nightly between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until New Year's Day.

Take the family through the stunning light display for more than a mile, and enjoy popular holiday scenes and characters, lit up with LED technology and digital animations.

Tickets are available online to purchase by the carload.

Vehicles will need to arrive via Wilson Drive to Highway 26. No left turns will be permitted from Highway 26 into the park.